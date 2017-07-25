Premiere: Aaron Lee Tasjan’s ‘Till The Town Goes Dark’ Video Is A Delightfully Campy Americana Throwback

If you caught a Sheryl Crow show recently and got there in time for the opener, you saw something special in Aaron Lee Tasjan. His 2016 album Silver Tears got a lot of love from critics, and now he’s back with new video from the record, for “Till The Town Goes Dark.” The lo-fi and occult clip features detectives, hippies, gypsies, cats, and a banana phone, all of which effectively capture the alternative energy of the mid-tempo Americana track.

Tasjan says the song is about realizing that the future isn’t everything you hoped for:

“Me and [drummer] Frank Lenz wrote it together. We were driving around Huntington Beach and he said the opening line, ‘All we got were TV’s in our pockets after being promised rocket ships and flying cars.’ When we got back to his apartment I went in the bedroom and wrote the rest of it looking out of his bedroom window.”

Tasjan has a slew of tour dates coming up, so check those out below, and watch the video for “Till The Town Goes Dark” above.

