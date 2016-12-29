Amanda Palmer, a musician who The Guardian recently described as a “cult cabaret artist” — and far be it from me to add to that neat label — made some comments about President-Elect Trump and punk rock that struck a nerve with many. Of course, comments about Trump have been coming hard and fast ever since he unexpectedly won the presidency back in November, but hers are what some might qualify as “a reach.”
As The Guardian points out, while speaking at a press conference in Australia, Queensland to be exact, at Woodford Folk festival, Palmer made the following statements:
“It’s been a really scary time in America. I don’t know how it’s felt over here [in Australia] for the past few months, but it’s a total sh*t show over there. Especially if you’re an artist, a woman, a minority, gay — anything but a rich white man — it’s really very scary. But being an optimist … there is this part of me — especially having studied Weimar Germany extensively — I’m like, ‘This is our moment.’ Donald Trump is going to make punk rock great again. We’re all going to crawl down staircases into basements and speakeasies and make amazing satirically political art. If the political climate keeps getting uglier, the art will have to answer. We will have to fight. It’s already happening — the artists in my tribes have been like, ‘Alright. This is not good.’ We are sharpening our knives for a large buffet.”
Directly following this assertion, Palmer shared that she and her husband, a 56-year-old British writer named Neil Gaiman, will be living in Australia for the duration of Trump’s term. The Australian government has granted the couple distinguished talent visas good for five years, so they will be living in the country during that time.
Nothing says “punk rock” like oblivious privilege.
Neil Gaiman is just a British writer he’s Graphic Novel living legend. Like if Charles Dickens met Stan Lee and they had a baby that was ugly as sin but supremely talented, that’s Neil Gaiman
Also at least 85 times more successful than whomever this woman is.
This was my favourite part, too. “a 56-year-old British writer named Neil Gaiman” is far too modest a description.
@CrashCalhoun — but somehow I feel like that’s exactly how Neil would describe himself. Like if he was introducing himself to someone sitting next to him on a plane that didn’t have the slightest clue who he was…
@Man Behind the Curtain I think he’s a pretty humble dude, actually. He’d probably be like “yeah, I wrote that Duran Duran biography.”
Also, various women I’ve talked wouldn’t describe him as ugly as sin. He’s British, he can rock the Alan Rickman deal.
Someone should refer her to Patton Oswalt’s bit on the sodomy demons.
Ah, yes. While extremely talented musically, another take from an out-of-touch celebtard. Really loses all it’s significance when ya find out she’s gonna be living elsewhere but then saying how hard it is to live in the US. What was that about privilege? And white?
Why do people hate on celebs having opinions? Everyone has an opinion. Is it wrong for a privileged person to share theirs?
Remember when punk stopped the rise of Thatcher? And Regan? Those were the days.
I missed the part where she said it changed anything.
(angry opinion)
It may have come across as tacky but I don’t see how she’s wrong (unless somehow Trump ends up being an amazing President).
Caitlin, tremendous stuff. Absolutely on par with the rest of your work. As an aside, any idea where I could learn more about this Gaiman fellow?
I kinda get her point, kinda…
But it’s pretty damn insensitive when she follows that up with “and we’re getting the fuck outta town.”