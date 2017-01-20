Arcade Fire Returns With A Crackling New Single ‘I Give You Power’ Featuring Mavis Staples

Author Profile Picture
Managing Editor, Music
01.20.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Arcade Fire have officially begun their return. After teasing new music from a new record and letting the crowd participate in it at Voodoo Festival, yesterday the band shared a new single featuring legendary R&B icon Mavis Staples called “I Give You Power.”

On Twitter, Arcade Fire noted the gravity of our current political situation — electing a president who seems to have very little regard for the arts or violence against women, among other issues — and that it’s more important than ever that we take care of each other. The band also noted on Twitter that all proceeds from the song will go to the American Civil Liberties Foundation:

The new song has plenty of familiar elements for Arcade Fire fans, rumbling, distorted bass and thick percussion, the alternate vocals of Win Butler, and this time Mavis Staples, echoes the interplay that Butler and Régine Chassagne often have. But the stakes are higher here, as the song is explicitly about the give and take of power, and how we have more control than we realize over who and what we let have power over us. The crackling, dark undertone helps create a sense of the dissonance many Americans are feeling on Inauguration Day. Listen above.

TAGSACLUarcade fireMAVIS STAPLES
Author Profile Picture
Music editor foodie with a yoga obsession. I speak sage, whether you're coming or going.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 4 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 7 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP