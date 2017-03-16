Emma Watson Responds To That Picture

The latest Crosswalk The Musical from James Corden once again returns to Disney territory, leaving The Lion King behind to focus on Beauty And The Beast. To help out, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, and Dan Stevens show up adjacent to the CBS lot and take up their roles in the new live-action film to bring the music right to the middle of the street. This has become one of the more interesting segments on The Late Late Show since it first started way back with Grease in 2015, but it combines Corden’s love of musical, big guest stars, and viral moments to make something memorable in late night.

