Beyonce’s Dazzling Underwater Pregnancy Photos Are Out Of This World

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Beyonce and Jay Z’s baby rush continues as the singer shared even more pics of growing bump plus a touching poem on Thursday morning. The latest set of pics comes shortly after the Carters announced on Wednesday they were expecting twins, news that sent the internet into a tizzy. The Instagram pic alone instantly became the most liked post in Instagram history after it garnered 2.4 million likes and 166,000 comments within the first hour and topped 6.4 million likes and over 339,000 comments in less than eight hours after it was posted. We don’t know if she’ll still be performing at Coachella or not, but that first photo alone was so full of iconography it belongs in a museum.

Now, we have a trove of even more incredible, dazzling photos of pregnant Bey from a shoot with multimedia artist Awol Erizku, and plenty of photos from the Carter family’s past. The photoset captures the singer in different looks, including one where she’s completely naked and already in full pregnant glow. Blue Ivy is also included in a shot where she’s kissing her mother’s belly and it’s enough to melt the heart. These shots are so revealing that any surrogate conspiracy theorists won’t have a leg to stand on this time around, particularly given a timeframe shot-by-shot photo Beyonce shared of her pregnancy with Blue that marks each month with a corresponding picture of her belly.

The world’s famous expectant mother also shared another poem titled I Have Three Hearts, by Warsan Shire, which describes the range of emotions and anticipation she has inside as she awaits the arrival of the new additions to the Carter household. Previously, Beyonce worked many snippets of Shire’s work into her visual album Lemonade.