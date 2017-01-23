Getty Image

Bruce Springsteen may not have been one of the many celebrities to participate in Women’s Marches all around the world on Saturday, but he didn’t let the occasion go by without acknowledging the incredible mobilization by millions of people. During a concert in Melbourne over the weekend, The Boss spoke out about the hundreds of protests around the world and made clear he was with the marchers in spirit. He proclaimed,

“We’re a long way from home, and our hearts and spirits are with the hundreds of thousands of men and women that marched yesterday in every city in America — and in Melbourne!”

"We are the new American resistance."

– Bruce Springsteen, January 22, 2017 pic.twitter.com/HOFEUv4gev — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) January 22, 2017

Springsteen also listed some of the many reasons people were marching in the snow, rain, or hot weather in the first place including,

“…tolerance, inclusion, reproductive rights, civil rights, racial justice, LGBTQ rights, the environment, wage equality, gender equality, healthcare, and immigrant rights. We stand with you. We are the new American resistance.”

It isn’t a surprise that Springsteen would align himself with the protestors. While he isn’t always vocal about politics, when he does speak up about his political opinions it’s no questions where he stands. He supported Hillary Clinton near the end of her presidential campaign and has made his feelings clear about Donald Trump being the leader of the United States.