Getty Image

Chris Cornell took his own life after a show in Detroit last month, an act that has placed a bit of a cloud over some of his past work. The images that Cornell utilized in songs like “The Day I Tried To Live” and “Pretty Noose” are now almost impossible to hear without thinking of the way in which he died. And it seems Cornell’s final music video — which depicted the singer as an Old West criminal surviving a hanging — was a little too close to reality for comfort. As first reported by Alternative Nation, the video for the 2015 solo track “Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart” has been removed from Youtube.

The video for the Higher Truth track shows Cornell and Eric Roberts getting hung for unspecified crimes. A woman distracts the hangman and Cornell’s noose is sabotaged so that it will break. Cornell’s real-life son Christopher watches the events unfold and the former Soundgarden frontman is forced to marry the woman who saves his life.

Since Cornell’s death, countless musicians from all genres have stepped up to pay tribute to the late icon and his once-in-a-generation voice. Everyone from Cornell’s grunge compatriots to country stars like Eric Church have taken a moment to remark on the loss of an incredible talent.