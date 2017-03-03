Ed Sheeran has returned to own 2017, at least until Taylor Swift awakens from her slumber. His new album ÷ (a.k.a. Divide) covers all the bases, ensuring that the singer-songwriter can capitalize on one of his hits becomes the world’s de facto wedding song. Sheeran’s had a taste of the charts and he’s not willing to give it up yet.

Beyond his already huge single “Shape Of You“, there’s trop-pop numbers like “Barcelona” and full-on Paul Simon moves like “Bibia Be Ye Ye.” For folks who want just a tiny bit more muscle, there’s the anthemic almost-emo of “Castle On The Hill.” And for fans of that O.G. coffee shop Sheeran, “Hearts Don’t Break Around Here” sounds great over an espresso. Basically, Sheeran’s given us an album that anyone — if they’re willing to dig — can find something they like.

Judging by a recent interview, this wide net-casting was intentional.

“I think this year is going to be the high point. I have a feeling about it. Seventeen is my lucky number, and everyone I was scared of releasing of albums around me released them all last year — people like Beyoncé and The Weekend and Bruno Mars.” he told the BBC. “Taylor isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year,” he said. “Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records. So I’ve got a full year of just all Ed, all the time.”

Get that year of Sheeran started up top.