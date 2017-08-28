Fifth Harmony’s started off their performance of “Angel” directly referencing the loss of “fifth” member Camila Cabello with a backup dancer falling backwards off the stage after the group revealed themselves, but finished strong with a Magic City-esque performance alongside East Atlanta’s best-known resident, Gucci Mane. Guwop appeared from backstage with — what else — a two-piece Gucci suit to perform his verse on the bass-heavy dance bop, which ended with a Flashdance-evoking waterfall over the band. The whole thing was a sexy affair from top-to-bottom, and if Fifth Harmony really does want to add a fifth member again, maybe Gucci wouldn’t be a bad pick.

Gucci’s post-sobriety comeback music may have been a bit rocky in the eyes of long-term fans, but his feature work remains stellar, as seen in Selena Gomez’s sexy “Fetish,” and Desiigner’s “Liife,” and his surprising appearance alongside pop group Fifth Harmony in their bouncy “Down.”

Gucci Mane-inspired artists have been on the rise of late as well, with Dreezy making an impact as an opener on his tour earlier this year, Migos blowing up after the release of Culture and appearing at Drake’s OVO Fest, and 2 Chainz becoming the new king of trap with Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. With an all-new, star-studded album, Mr. Davis, on the way, things continue to look up for Guwop. Watch the performance above.