Meet South Africa’s First All-Black, Black Metal Band | UPROXX Reports

Josh Homme Spots A Rude Fan And Heckles Him Real Good: ‘It’s Past Your F**ing Bedtime, Son’

#Queens of the Stone Age
07.24.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Queens Of The Stone Age are already performing in support of their upcoming seventh album Villains, and so far, we’ve learned that one thing hasn’t changed: If you throw some nonsense Josh Homme’s way, he’s not going to put up with it. He previously unloaded on an autograph seeker in Detroit last year, and at this past weekend’s Splendour in the Grass Festival in Byron Bay, Australia, he didn’t let a fan get away with giving him the finger.

“That guy stood up on top of that guy just to give me the finger, but he gave me the wrong f**ing one,” Homme said, pointing out the fan and then showing his pinky finger. “Isn’t it really this one that you want to do,” he continued, putting his index finger between his circle-shaped thumb and other index finger. You know what we’re talking about.

Then Homme delivered the dagger:

“Get out, it’s past your f**ing bedtime, son. No, seriously, it’s past your bedtime. The goal is to dance with a young lady, not to stand on your best friend’s head… unless you’re that f**ing guy.”

You could argue that Homme is just looking out for his fans’ health and making sure that they’re getting enough sleep. Or, you know, he’s just not going to put up with anybody’s shenanigans. We suspect the latter.

Check out the video above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Queens of the Stone Age
TAGSJOSH HOMMEQUEENS OF THE STONE AGE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 6 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 6 days ago 21 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 week ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 1 week ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP