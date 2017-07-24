Vevo

Well this certainly comes as a big surprise. According to TMZ, Justin Bieber has canceled all the remaining dates of his incredibly successful and critically acclaimed Purpose tour. The Biebs was set to perform this weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, supported by Vic Mensa and Migos, but has apparently pulled the plug on that gig, as well as 13 other gigantic stadium concerts all across North America along with several arena dates around Asia in Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore.

The official word is that the remaining dates on the tour had to be called off due to “unforeseen circumstances,” which is vague reasoning at best. Citing a source close to Bieber and his camp, TMZ is reporting that the singer is simply “just over it.” Given the fact he’s been on the road since March of last year, a little bit of fatigue is more than understandable.

Full refunds are being offered to anyone who purchased a ticket to one of the cancelled gigs. A full list of those shows can be found below.

07/29 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

08/05 — Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl

08/12 — Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High

08/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

08/23 — Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/24 — Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/29 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

09/05 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

09/06 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre