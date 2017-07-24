Lorde Feels More Like A Rock Star Than A Pop Star

Justin Bieber Abruptly Canceled His Remaining ‘Purpose Tour’ Dates Citing ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’

#Justin Bieber
07.24.17 1 hour ago

Vevo

Well this certainly comes as a big surprise. According to TMZ, Justin Bieber has canceled all the remaining dates of his incredibly successful and critically acclaimed Purpose tour. The Biebs was set to perform this weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, supported by Vic Mensa and Migos, but has apparently pulled the plug on that gig, as well as 13 other gigantic stadium concerts all across North America along with several arena dates around Asia in Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore.

The official word is that the remaining dates on the tour had to be called off due to “unforeseen circumstances,” which is vague reasoning at best. Citing a source close to Bieber and his camp, TMZ is reporting that the singer is simply “just over it.” Given the fact he’s been on the road since March of last year, a little bit of fatigue is more than understandable.

Full refunds are being offered to anyone who purchased a ticket to one of the cancelled gigs. A full list of those shows can be found below.

07/29 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
08/05 — Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl
08/12 — Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High
08/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
08/23 — Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/24 — Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/29 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/05 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
09/06 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Bieber
TAGSJustin BieberPurpose Tour

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 6 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 6 days ago 22 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 week ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 1 week ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP