Katy Perry Has Been Tapped To Host The 2017 VMAs

07.27.17

Are you ready for this? MTV has just revealed that they have tapped Katy Perry to host their annual Video Music Awards show, set to go down next month on August 27. “I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” Perry said in a press release. “Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

The VMAs have a long history of bringing a whole lot of drama and intrigue, whether it was the time Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech back in 2009, Miley Cyrus grinding up against Robin Thicke, or even the show all the way back in 1992 when Axl Rose and Kurt Cobain nearly came to blows. With Perry holding it down as the evening’s MC, you can almost certainly expect to see a whole host of buzzed about moments. Of course, Perry has already had an incredibly eventful year herself, with the lengthy release of her album Witness that was, well, short-sighted.

But August 27th has all the potential to be a truly epic night for Perry even outside of her hosting responsibilities. The singer is up for five awards total, the second most of an artist or band. The most? Kendrick Lamar, who’s album DAMN, and single “Humble” propelled him to a staggering eight nominations total.

You can check out a full list of all the nominees here.

