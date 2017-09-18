Getty Image

Katy Perry’s shows are always a vibrant spectacle and her tours typically land high on annual lists of the highest selling, so her upcoming Witness tour ought to be a treat, especially if her big production VMAs performance of “Swish Swish” is any indication. No matter how many seats her venues fill, though, it can be impossible for everybody who wants to see a Perry concert to find their way into the venue. For those fans, Perry just announced what looks like an interesting consolation prize.

Xfinity cable subscribers will soon have access to a new area of X1 On Demand called the “Katy Perry Experience,” which promises “access to never-before-seen behind the scenes footage and in-depth interviews about Witness, exclusively available for Xfinity subscribers.” The on-demand experience is set to include features about the infamous Left Shark from her Super Bowl halftime performance and the “backpack kid” from her Saturday Night Live visit, as well as an “extensive catalogue” of her music, and “making of” videos for music videos including “California Girls” and “Firework.”

Perry’s tour kicks off tomorrow night in Montreal and takes her throughout North America until February, when she begins a trek through Europe until June, followed by an Australian tour in July and August. Find her complete tour dates here.