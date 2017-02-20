Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Remembers Her Father On What Would’ve Been His 50th Birthday

February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday.

Frances Bean Cobain paid tribute to her late father Kurt Cobain on what would have been the Nirvana frontman’s 50th birthday.

“Today would have been your 50th birthday,” she wrote in a note posted to her Instagram. “You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the gift of life. Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.”

It’s not the first time that a member of the Cobain family has directed a note at Kurt over social media. On Francis’ 23rd birthday, Courtney Love wrote a note to her late husband who committed suicide in the spring of 1994. Under a photo shoot of the family from when Frances was still an infant, Love lambasted Kurt for his actions before saying that she missed him.

“Makes me feel so sad,” she wrote. “Our baby is all grown up now. Jesus Kurt look at her face, what on earth were you thinking..!?!? God I miss you, we all miss you.”

For more on Kurt, take look at our deep dive into the history of grunge , how Nirvana came to be the figurehead of the musical movement and an examination on whether or not we’ll ever see another rock band blow up on the same level as the Seattle group.

