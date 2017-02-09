Getty Image

A lot has changed for Lady Gaga over the last year or so. Since the release of her new album Joanne, which is a step away from the spectacle-fueled pop of her past, she’s done a series of tiny bar shows, spoken out about her own PTSD, performed at the Super Bowl, and, apparently, found love again.

Her much publicized split from former fiancé Taylor Kinney last year was a surprise to many — the pair had been together for four years and had been engaged for over a year. But, things change, and they parted ways on good terms last summer. Now though, it seems that Gaga is canoodling with CAA agent Christian Carino. People reported on their relationship today with a candid snap of them on the Super Bowl field, getting those photo opps before her performance at the halftime show.

For his part, Carino is no stranger to dating super stars, he was previously seeing actress Lauren Cohan of Walking Dead, and some of his clients are even bigger stars than Gaga. According to People Carino reps names like Justin Bieber, Amber Heard, Christina Aguilera, Simon Cowell, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez. So, looks like the two will be right at home together. Wishing them all our best!