Lady Gaga Looks For A Man As Tough As Her In The ‘John Wayne’ Video

Hot off of her massive Super Bowl LI performance, Lady Gaga has shared another video from her album Joanne. “John Wayne”, Gaga’s ode to seeking a badass dude, finds Gaga riding around on black motorcycles and strutting in a technicolor room reminiscent of her over-the-top halftime show.

Gaga tweeted out a teaser for the video an hour before it dropped, asking fans to fill in the blanks.

Every John is just the same, I'm sick of their city games, I crave a real wild man, I'm strung out on….#_____________ ? — xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) February 8, 2017

“Every John is just the same, I’m sick of their city games,” she wrote. “I crave a real wild man, I’m strung out on….#_____________ ?”

It’s a far cry from the mellow, pink Dwight Yoakam vibes of her last video “Million Reasons” and it plays like a more amped-up and stomping version of her desert freakout “Perfect Illusion.” The video is out exclusively on Apple Music, but everyone can check out a preview up top.

Mother Monster’s been busy as hell lately, going from the Super Bowl performance to gearing up to play with Metallica. And let’s not forget she has a world tour looming. Even so, she found the time to shut down some trolls who tried to body-shame her looks during the halftime performance. So, there’s plenty of Gaga for fans to absorb, including the sliver that loves her as much as Wrestlemania.