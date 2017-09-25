Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Red Bull has a long history of meticulously curating mini-festivals and live music events that raise the bar, and their upcoming Sound Select weekend in Philadelphia is no different. The lineup is completely female-focused, with headliners like Girlpool (who identify as non-binary), Syd, Noname, The Dove & The Wolf, and many more.

All of Red Bull’s programming is spot on, but this fest is a cut above, even for them, and truly highlights artists who deserve this kind of platform and attention. The event takes place at two Philly venues, Underground Arts and Trocadero Theater, next month from October 12-14. In anticipation of that event, some of the musicians on the bill, along with a couple who aren’t, congregated in a gymnasium in south Philly, coaxed there by Out Of Town Films, a Philadelphia film collective who make short films about local musicians, to update a ’90s classic — The Cranberries’ “Linger.”

The supergroup of sorts, which includes Shamir, The Dove & The Wolf, Sad 13 and Queen Of Jeans, all met up that day to play together for the first time, and today we’re premiering the resulting song and performance video up top. Given it’s an amalgam of several bands, the members of the supergroup dubbed themselves The Dove Jeans & Sad Shamir, although plenty of other anagrams were at play, vying for that title. And though the bands all practiced their parts separately, the day of the shoot was the first time they played the song, which gives the performance a very natural flow.

“For a poppy, four-chord song, I was surprised at some of the weird arrangement choices hidden in the structure,” Sadie Dupuis of Sad 13 said of learning the track. “‘Linger’ has a math rock heart. it’s also cool that 4 of us showed up intending to play guitars, and somehow in spite of an almost complete lack of planning, we all pre-wrote different parts, so doing it live came together very naturally.”

Watch the clip above and learn more about Red Bull Sound Select’s upcoming event in Philadelphia here.