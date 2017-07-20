Earlier this morninga report from TMZ reported that Linkin Park’s frontman Chester Bennington has committed suicide. According to the gossip outlet, law enforcement sources gave them the information that Bennington committed suicide by hanging, and was found in his home in Palos Verdes Estates this morning. His body was found just before 9 AM today. The news of his death has been officially confirmed by Variety.
He was married twice, and is survived by six children.
Throughout his life, Bennington repeatedly struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, and was very close with Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who also committed suicide earlier this year. Bennington even performed Jeff Buckley’s heartbreaking “Hallelujah” at Cornell’s funeral, along with a eulogy, and also dedicated the title track off the band’s latest album, “One More Light,” to Cornell’s memory. Today is also Chris Cornell’s birthday.
After their breakthrough almost twenty years ago in 2000, Linkin Park became one of the biggest nu-metal/alt rock bands in the world, and even collaborated with superstars like Jay-Z and many others. Their debut album Hybrid Theory achieved diamond status, and its follow-up, Meteora reached similar levels of success. The band released a brand new album in May of this year, One More Light, that topped the Billboard 200. It was their first record since 2014’s The Hunting Party. In 2013, Bennington briefly toured as the Stone Temple Pilots when the group fired their former lead singer, Scott Weiland.
He dead.
In the end…
That sucks. But you could hear his darkness in all his music. Every album. LP are my favorite band since they came out. I remember i was a freshman and they were a breath of fresh air. RIP Chester
This is what happens when you’re stuck in a 13 year olds favorite emo band.
So he was stuck in his own band? Or are we stuck in his band? Aren’t we all just stuck somehow?!
Quit being a douche, @kazoshay
You’ll stand out more
Jeff Buckley covered “Hallelujah.” It was originally written/performed by Leonard Cohen. You are the “Managing Editor/Music.”
To be fair, you could say that she meant “Buckley’s [version of] ‘Hallelujah'”, if he specifically performed Jeff’s style. Like you’d say Jimi’s Watchtower, or Cash’s Hurt. Like, saying it in the descriptive sense, as opposed to the possessive or whatever.
Now is this how she meant it? Who knows. Just playing devil’s advocate.
This is pretty sad, dude was the only actually good part of that mediocre band who every guy was into during middle school/early high school. I’m guessing this is gonna get weirder quick.
I guess not getting a song in the last Transformers movie really affected more than most people thought.