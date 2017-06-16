It’s Totally True, Lorde Did Run A Secret Onion Ring Reviewing Instagram Account

When the speculation began swirling that New Zealand pop sensation Lorde was behind a secret Instagram account dedicated to reviewing onion rings, like many people, I personally filed that one under, “too crazy to be true.” Even though the evidence was certainly compelling, I imagined that Lorde had better things to do with her time than to share her thoughts on fried onions. I was wrong.

The singer appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night and revealed to the host that she was indeed the one behind the account. “I sort of naively didn’t realize it would be a thing,” she said. “I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places…It was me, it was me, it was me.” Adding, “I feel like it kind of reads like the kind of thing a pop star would do to look relatable, which I wasn’t doing. It was like a funny thing with my friends on the tour and I was like, this is a good pastime.”

As for why she’s since taken the account down? “Now everyone knows about it, and it will feel like something I’m doing to crave fame…then people are gonna be throwing onion rings at me on tour and its gonna turn into a whole thing.”

Note to everyone out there, don’t throw onion rings at Lorde please.

