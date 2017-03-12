Lorde’s return has been a wonderful whirlwind. The 20-year-old pop star took a four year hiatus after her electrifying debut album Pure Heroine, and has slowly but surely been giving us bits and pieces of her follow up.

Tonight on SNL she made her debut, performing the fluorescent lead single “Green Light” that kicks off her sophomore record Melodrama, which she dropped a couple weeks ago. Along with the second single, “Liability” — which she’ll probably perform later on tonight — these two new tracks give a sense that Melodrama will be a pop record about the painful, powerful process of losing love.