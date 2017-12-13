Had a #gr8time. Big #love to @jonbatiste. Another hot #T from #yrboi @matthewvolznyc A post shared by @macdemarco on Dec 12, 2017 at 6:28pm PST

Mac DeMarco was the musical guest on last night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and for his performance, he joined Jon Batiste And Stay Human for a jaunty, horn- and piano-accented rendition of “One Another,” a highlight from his 2017 album This Old Dog.

It was a real free-wheeling and fun performance, and DeMarco, indie rock’s resident goofball, also had a good time with his outfit choice: He donned a bizarre homemade t-shirt that featured drawings of himself and Tom Hanks, another guest on last night’s episode. Thankfully, the two crossed paths backstage and snapped the photo above.