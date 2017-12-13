Mac DeMarco Met Tom Hanks While Wearing A Super Weird Tom Hanks And ‘Garfield’ T-Shirt

Mac DeMarco was the musical guest on last night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and for his performance, he joined Jon Batiste And Stay Human for a jaunty, horn- and piano-accented rendition of “One Another,” a highlight from his 2017 album This Old Dog.

It was a real free-wheeling and fun performance, and DeMarco, indie rock’s resident goofball, also had a good time with his outfit choice: He donned a bizarre homemade t-shirt that featured drawings of himself and Tom Hanks, another guest on last night’s episode. Thankfully, the two crossed paths backstage and snapped the photo above.

