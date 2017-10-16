Former Real Estate Guitarist Matt Mondanile Has Been Accused Of Sexual Assault

10.16.17

Last Friday, amid an ever-growing series of disturbing allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein, Real Estate chose to disclose to Pitchfork that they fired guitarist Matt Mondanile in 2016 for allegations of sexual misconduct. Pitchfork says that in a conversation prior to the band’s statement, Mondanile denied the allegations.

Though at the time the band said he was focusing on his solo work as Ducktails, the decision to make the underlying reason public on Friday appears to be spurred by a crisis of conscience in the wake of intense scrutiny in the realm of sexual misconduct, harassment, and assault. The band’s label, Domino Records, has also confirmed that Mondanile no longer works with them; he self-released the last Ducktails album, this year’s Jersey Devil.

Here is the band’s new statement to Pitchfork:

Matt Mondanile was fired in February 2016 when allegations of unacceptable treatment of women were brought to our attention. While we urged him to seek counseling at the time of termination, we are no longer in contact. We feel that any abuse of one’s power or status to victimize another is completely unacceptable. We applaud the courage of the women who came forward to make us aware so that we could address the issue head on.

The band have not shared additional reasoning behind the decision to make this information public now, over a year after the split. Although in an interview with Uproxx conducted earlier this year, Real Estate member Martin Courtney hedged a bit about the split:

