For most of the country, February is cold and miserable. The holidays are a distant memory, and spring is still too far away to take seriously. No wonder there are so many Big Cultural Events this month. We could all use the distraction. Last Sunday was the Super Bowl; this Sunday is the Grammys; the final Sunday is the Oscars; and Lady Gaga is involved with two of them.

Following her highly entertaining (and literally high) performance during the Super Bowl LI halftime show, Lady Gaga will travel from Houston’s NRG Stadium to Los Angeles’ Staples Center to perform with Metallica. A promo clip that aired on television Monday night declared, “Lady Gaga duets with Metallica,” but it’s unclear what song they’ll play, or if the heavy-metal legends know the lyrics to Beyonce’s verse in “Telephone.” This will be Gaga’s fifth performance at the Grammys, following last year’s tribute to David Bowie, and Metallica’s first since jamming with pianist Lang Lang in 2014.

On the surface, this pairing of pop and metal might not make sense, but Gaga used to perform in a Led Zeppelin cover band (she also sang the hell out of “Black Dog” on The Howard Stern Show), and both acts are highly theatrical. The Grammys’ pyrotechnics budget must be out of control.

Lady Gallica (?) is one of several high-profile duets the Grammys has lined up, including the Weeknd with Daft Punk and Alicia Keys with Maren Morris.