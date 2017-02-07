Watch Muna Bring Their Dark Pop And A Political Statement To ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

caitlin-white
Managing Editor, Music
02.07.17

Muna are a dark pop trio from Los Angeles who I have been a fan of for quite some time now. After the release of their initial EP, the band signed to a major label and set to work on a debut, which contains both tracks from the EP era and brand new ones that are only available on the full-length.

Late last year they shared one of their newer singles “I Know A Place,” and that track, along with another more recent addition “Crying On The Bathroom Floor,” were the two songs they chose to perform for their debut late night appearance. They also chose to perform in front of a projection of the infamous welcoming message to immigrants that’s inscribed on the Statue of Liberty. It was a quiet, defiant way to protest, and a more overt statement than even Lady Gaga managed to make during her super bowl halftime performance.

Watch “I Know A Place” above, and “Crying On The Bathroom Floor” below for more ’80s-infused slinky synth-pop from this quickly rising trio. Their debut album About U came out 2/3, and for a band who is just getting used to the cameras, they sure look comfortable up there.


About You is out now via RCA Records. Stream it below and get it here.

