Nicki Minaj And John Mayer Are Getting Hot And Heavy On Twitter

#Nicki Minaj
Managing Editor, Music
09.08.17

Getty Image

Well isn’t this an interesting development? Of course, John Mayer’s massive early 2000s hit “You Body Is A Wonderland” had plenty of women wondering if their body was his wonderland… and apparently he spent some time wondering what Ms. Wonderland Body herself, aka Nicki Minaj, would think of him:

Well, someone in Nicki’s camp must’ve alerted her to the tweet, and she took it upon herself to reply, bringing up his old hit:

For now, all Mayer an do is stare nervously at his phone. More soon.

Lately, John Mayer has been much more active on Twitter, partially because he put an album out this year, no doubt — and in the lead up to that record’s drop he admitted that his fame has impacted how he speaks of people he’s been in relationships with.

For her part, Nicki has been through the ringer with dramatic ex-boyfriends and beef with other female rappers. Of course, this is probably all just a bit of fun and suggestive Twitter flirting, but boy, with all the other bullsh*t going on in the world right now, I’m having a lot of fun imaging this odd couple out on a date together. Or maybe just a hit single collab?

We’ll be waiting on your follow up tweet, John.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSjohn mayerNicki Minaj

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP