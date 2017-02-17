The last time *NSYNC had a proper reunion was at the 2013 MTV VMA’s, when they performed for a few minutes to appease fans before scurrying off stage. Which was fine at the time, seeing as it’s not the former band members’ fault that age and rust prevent dance moves from looking the same as they did 15 years ago. But it’s also reasonable for fans to want a proper reunion from the still-loved group, which they will get in 2017 in some capacity or another.

According to an interview Lance Bass did with Entertainment Tonight, all five members will be together again when they receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at some point this year. Bass didn’t know when that would be, as obviously getting five successful people in a room together is hard enough before factoring in the logistics of a big event like that.