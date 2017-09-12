Prophets Of Rage’s Late Night ‘Living On The 110’ Performance Was Brutal And Uncompromising

09.12.17 3 hours ago 2 Comments

Prophets Of Rage, the unexpected union between members of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill, have spent the last year barnstorming across the country, bringing with them a message of social justice delivered in the most brutal, rock and roll terms imaginable. Last night, the group appears on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, to give the wider, national audience a taste of their signature, unrelenting style, airing out the new single from their debut, self-titled album, a song titled “Living On The 110.”

For those unaware, the 110, in this case, refers to the 110 freeway in Los Angeles. The song itself is all about the homelessness problem that pervades that city, and in cities across the country. “Bentleys and Rolls Royces roaring by are literally driving on top of the poor and their makeshift homes,” the band said in a statement that heralded the release of the single a few weeks back. They described the scene depicted in the song as, “A picture perfect analogy for the grotesque economic inequality that plagues our times.”

You can watch Prophets Of Rage’s brutal, uncompromising performance of “Living On The 110” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in the video above.

