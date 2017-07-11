Selena Gomez’s New Single ‘Fetish’ Has Petra Collins-Directed Video And A Gucci Mane Verse

#Gucci Mane
Managing Editor, Music
07.11.17

Fetish. Thursday.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Selena Gomez definitely has a new album on the way. Following up her incredible, Talking Heads-sampling new single “Bad Liar” — which indie darlings (or not) Haim covered today — she’s teasing another follow-up track.

Called “Fetish,” Selena posted several photo teasers of the clip on Instagram and Twitter, before sharing a video clip of the song itself today. The photos show Selena looking like a whole lot of trouble in a yellow dress and a busted up car smoking behind her. And if you’re wondering why that ominous, vintage style looks so familiar, Gomez tagged Petra Collins in one of the initial clips, which makes me think she directed whatever visual we’re getting along with this new song.

According the posts, Gucci Mane will also be on the track, which is one of her only hip-hop collabs — she partnered with ASAP Rocky before on Revival‘s “Good For You” to great success. As for the video clips, the first one she shared yesterday, below is just a wordless shot of our her outside in the yard under the sun in a sprinkler.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gucci Mane
TAGSFETISHGucci ManeSELENA GOMEZ

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 11 hours ago 2 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 5 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP