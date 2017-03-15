Getty Image

Shawn Mendes got his start making six-second videos on Vine, but now, it looks like the “Stitches” singer is going to be getting more time on screen… the silver screen, that is.

Mendes just landed his first live-action acting role in Ivan Reitman’s musical Summer of Love, Billboard reported on Tuesday.

There’s no word on what Summer Of Love is about, or when it will be released, but perhaps the title alludes the hippie culture of the summer of 1967 — the era in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood that celebrated free love and protested the Vietnam War. The Who, Grateful Dead, The Animals, Jefferson Airplane, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and The Byrds were very much a part of the movement. We can’t speculate too much, of course, but could Mendes be playing a musician in the movies as well as in real life?

The musical, which has its own funding from Reitman’s Montecito Picture Co., is currently being shopped around to studios.

If you remember, this won’t be Mendes’ first movie appearance, but it will be his first live-action gig. In The Weinstein Co.’s 2013 animated film Underdogs, he voiced “young Jake.”

Riding high off his sophomore album, Illuminate, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, Mendes is currently in rehearsals for his world tour. The Illuminate World Tour kicks off on April 27 in Glasgow.