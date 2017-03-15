Hilary Duff's Transition from Teen Star To Real Star

Shawn Mendes Just Landed His First Acting Gig

03.14.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Shawn Mendes got his start making six-second videos on Vine, but now, it looks like the “Stitches” singer is going to be getting more time on screen… the silver screen, that is.

Mendes just landed his first live-action acting role in Ivan Reitman’s musical Summer of Love, Billboard reported on Tuesday.

There’s no word on what Summer Of Love is about, or when it will be released, but perhaps the title alludes the hippie culture of the summer of 1967 — the era in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood that celebrated free love and protested the Vietnam War. The Who, Grateful Dead, The Animals, Jefferson Airplane, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and The Byrds were very much a part of the movement. We can’t speculate too much, of course, but could Mendes be playing a musician in the movies as well as in real life?

The musical, which has its own funding from Reitman’s Montecito Picture Co., is currently being shopped around to studios.

If you remember, this won’t be Mendes’ first movie appearance, but it will be his first live-action gig. In The Weinstein Co.’s 2013 animated film Underdogs, he voiced “young Jake.”

Riding high off his sophomore album, Illuminate, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, Mendes is currently in rehearsals for his world tour. The Illuminate World Tour kicks off on April 27 in Glasgow.

Around The Web

TAGSIVAN REITMANshawn mendes
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 12 hours ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP