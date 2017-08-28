A Taylor Swift Super Fan Expertly Explained Every Scene Of ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ And It’s Awesome

#Taylor Swift
08.28.17 1 hour ago

Last night Taylor Swift released her much anticipated “Look What You Made Me Do” video during the 2017 VMAs, which means while fans reacted to it, and the lengthy clip explained a lot of what was in the teaser, there’s still a lot to unpack for the rest of us.

Luckily, there’s no fan like a Taylor Swift super fan, and one of them has the rest of us covered with a complete breakdown of every treatment include in the movie. Seriously, this fan has a take on every single aesthetic… and their thoughts are actually some of the best things I’ve read about the video so far. For the video, Taylor went back over all the different storylines and characters that have become part of her, ahem, reputation over the course of the last decade and career, sprinkling in Easter eggs and references that only the most loyal and eagle-eyed fan would be able to catch.

Luckily, @scammerswift is just that, and broke everything down with an unrelenting expertise. There are callbacks to old videos, and references to things like her open letter to Apple Music, Kanye, Beyonce, when Kim “exposed” her, the media, boyfriends, and much more. Enjoy the expert analysis below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSLook What You Made Me DoTAYLOR SWIFT

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 4 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP