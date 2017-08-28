Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last night Taylor Swift released her much anticipated “Look What You Made Me Do” video during the 2017 VMAs, which means while fans reacted to it, and the lengthy clip explained a lot of what was in the teaser, there’s still a lot to unpack for the rest of us.

Luckily, there’s no fan like a Taylor Swift super fan, and one of them has the rest of us covered with a complete breakdown of every treatment include in the movie. Seriously, this fan has a take on every single aesthetic… and their thoughts are actually some of the best things I’ve read about the video so far. For the video, Taylor went back over all the different storylines and characters that have become part of her, ahem, reputation over the course of the last decade and career, sprinkling in Easter eggs and references that only the most loyal and eagle-eyed fan would be able to catch.

Luckily, @scammerswift is just that, and broke everything down with an unrelenting expertise. There are callbacks to old videos, and references to things like her open letter to Apple Music, Kanye, Beyonce, when Kim “exposed” her, the media, boyfriends, and much more. Enjoy the expert analysis below.