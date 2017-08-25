ok i was done complaining about taylor swift i felt gross n w/e and then i saw this n absolutely fuck taylor swift pic.twitter.com/ws9LYkmeFu — darcie (@333333333433333) August 25, 2017

The reaction to Taylor Swift’s new single “Look What You Made Me Do” has not exactly been polite, but that’s not nearly enough to get her album Reputation pushed back or cause the superstar to regroup. One little bit of information though, has garnered an even more unfavorable response, and this might be enough to get Taylor to reconsider her fall release entirely.

Taylor’s Reputation is set to release on November 10th, a seemingly innocuous Friday the day before Veteran’s Day, but as Darcie Wilder pointed out on Twitter, that date is near and dear to Taylor’s famous foe Kanye West’s heart. It turns out, that’s the day Kanye’s mother Donda West passed away due to heart disease after a plastic surgery, and this year it’s the 10th anniversary of her passing.

Kanye, obviously, struggled with his mom’s passing and his struggles were on full display as he lived in the limelight. Some even connected the passing of his mother to Kanye’s infamous interruption of Taylor at the VMAs in 2009, and when Jay Leno asked Kanye what he thought Donda would think of the incident he broke down.

Surely it’s just a nasty coincidence, as this would be much to far for even the sometimes petty Taylor. This is such an egregious oversight that it wouldn’t be surprising to see Taylor address the entire situation quickly and even go so far as to switch the album’s release date. Naturally, fans on Twitter got a hold of this coincidence and did not take lightly to the perceived slight from Taylor.