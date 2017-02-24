Calvin Harris has a new crew. After his much publicized split — and collaboration — with former girlfriend pop star Taylor Swift, Harris has got arguably the hottest rap group in the world right now, Migos, and the biggest R&B star, Frank Ocean, to appear on his new single “Slide.”

Ocean’s vocals are velvety smooth, as always, and Migos pop by for a quick verse at different intervals. Plus, the high-pitched, swaggering voice who is sampled and looped throughout is singing in an undeniably Ocean-esque cadence, so I’m gonna guess that’s him as well. Cover art and more details below, stream above courtesy of Apple Music.