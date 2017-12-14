The Essential Gift Guide For The Hip-Hop Head In Your Life

Shutterstock / Uproxx Studios

Ever since Santa Claus came to Hollis Queens to drop off a million dollars for MC Run, the bar for hip-hop holiday giving has been pretty high. Fortunately, the finicky rap fan in your life will likely love at least one gift on this list, whether they’re a hardcore backpacker or a round-the-clock trapper. From sneakerheads to movie buffs to vinyl collectors, hip-hop heads, gather ’round. Without further ado, here’s Uproxx’s guide to gift “rapping” this holiday season.

Kendrick Lamar DAMN. Double LP 2P



Urban Outfitters

Kendrick Lamar’s fourth studio album debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (his third album to do so), went platinum in just three weeks, earned him an Album Of The Year Grammy nomination, and set off a firestorm of both critical praise and controversy. In short, it was one of the most beloved, most popular, and most talked about albums of the year, and Urban Outfitters currently has a double LP set available that any true Kendrick fan would enjoy finding under their tree.

Funko Notorious BIG Rock Pop



Funko

Our 2016 hip-hop gift guide included a reference to the Tupac Funko Pop! figurine, so why not use 2017 to complete the set? After all, Tupac and Biggie are pretty much inextricably connected in the minds of hip-hop heads, due to both their rivalry and the proximity of their untimely deaths to one another.

And putting the pair together via these officially licensed figurines is probaby a more ethical investment than the unauthorized T-shirts that Kylie and Kendall Jenner insisted on foisting upon the world, while also being a pretty cool conversation starter for houseguests and office visitors. Unfortunately, the Notorious BIG Pop is currently vaulted at Funko’s official site, so you’ll have to try your luck on Amazon, where the collector’s item will run you about $400. However, given its limited availability and historical significance, that might be a small price to pay.

Stretch & Bobbito Stance Socks



Stance

For those who don’t know, DJs Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Garcia (aka DJ Cucumber Slice) are two of the most pivotal names in hip-hop. Their Stretch Armstrong And Bobbito Show on Columbia University’s WKCR radio broke a number of the most important names in rap music throughout the ’90s, including Nas, Jay-Z, Busta Rhymes, Big L, The Notorious BIG, DMX, and Talib Kweli. The groundbreaking duo is the subject of the documentary Stretch And Bobbito: Radio That Changed Lives, and Bobbito’s voice can be heard talking trash and gassing up highlight reel-worthy plays in the games NBA Street, Volumes 2 and 3. He also helped launched the career of underground rap supervillain MF Doom.

These socks commemorate Stretch and Bobbito by pairing them up forever with Stance’s iconic character style. They’ll keep your feet as fresh (or funky) as they kept the airwaves in the early days of hip-hop — and today, as they’ve got a new NPR podcast that’s worth a listen. Grab them here.