One thing is for certain: Lil Uzi Vert is patient. His fans have been clamoring for his new album Luv Is Rage 2 basically since the moment he announced it back in December. Instead of delivering the sequel to his breakthrough 2015 mixtape, Uzi has toyed with his fans, like when he dropped off a batch of a few songs for them earlier this year, he called it Luv Is Rage 1.5. Or at Rolling Loud in Miami, when he teased the crowd by saying Rage 2 was on the way just before he front flipped into the crowd, only for it to never arrive in the interim.

Just because Uzi has been taking his time with Rage 2 doesn’t mean he hasn’t been enjoying plenty of success though. His track “Do What I Want” became the soundtrack to a Jordan Brand ad campaign for NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, the Rage 1.5 track “XO Tour Llif3‘ has become a multi-platinum hit and he’s been a headline grabber every time he gets dressed or drops new music.

But alas, Luv Is Rage 2 has finally arrived and the 16-track album features superstar guest appearances from Pharrell and The Weeknd. Stream Lil Uzi Vert’s Luv Is Rage 2 below or on Apple Music here.