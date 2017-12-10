Watch SZA’s Sultry Performance Of ‘The Weekend’ On ‘SNL’ Backed By A Full Choir

#SNL
Managing Editor, Music
12.10.17

It has been a hell of a year for Solana Rowe, aka SZA, aka the first lady of Top Dawg Entertainment. Her stunning debut album CTRL has sparked the kind of career glow up that is rare to see, and she shouldered the resulting fame with immense grace, humility, and excitement.

She capped off a killer year with a pair of SNL performances tonight that further revealed why she landed at No. 2 on our best albums of 2017 list.

Tonight, in an episode hosted by James Franco, SZA performed one of the hit songs off her record, “The Weekend,” a sultry anthem to time-sharing a man that sparked a wave of conversation like no other among fans online.

