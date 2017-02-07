Danny Amendola Went On ‘Kimmel’ And Snitched On A Teammate For Partying Too Hard With Snoop

#New England Patriots #Snoop Dogg #Super Bowl LI
02.07.17 48 mins ago

YouTube

The Patriots are pretty used to the whole Super Bowl celebration thing, having won five of those bad boys over the last 15 years, but Sunday night’s win over the the Falcons was worthy of a little added celebration after the Patriots erased the largest deficit in Super Bowl history to win.

Danny Amendola was among those that enjoyed his Sunday night, and had to make a quick turnaround from the Super Bowl party to an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on very little sleep. The reason Amendola was running on fumes was that he’d been out all night with Snoop Dogg, as he explained to Kimmel on Monday when asked what he’d been up to in the hours since winning the Super Bowl.

Kimmel asked if there was offseason drug testing and Amendola chuckled and said, “nah, we’re alright.” The best part of the story was Amendola calling out teammate Chris Hogan for being the one that got the most out of control at the party.

