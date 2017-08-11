Getty Image

Are you working on a major medical breakthrough or about to reconcile with your estranged grandparents? Well, put that sh*t on pause, because fantasy football is back in its rightful place as the most important thing in our lives. It’s all the fun of being an easily aggravated NFL GM without a pesky seven-figure payday getting in the way. Real GMs must be jealous we pay to do this, right? Right?

We’re currently in that mystical preseason place where anything can happen with your fantasy football squad. (Remember to get that Simpsons-based team name sorted out in advance.) Optimism is plentiful, you’ve decided to never trust Jeremy Langford again and your would-be superteam is destined for glory. We at UPROXX believe in you and your holy quest and we want to help.

Every NFL squad always has a player (or six) that are bound to seduce you into drafting them too high and put you in some variety of Archer certified Danger Zone. These are the sort of fantasy options that could still pay off huge but come with some serious questions before you make your official selection. We’ve wrangled together a tidy collection of 32 players (one for each team, including the dead mall of a football club that is the New York Jets) that we believe are worth having a think about before joining your roster.

Today we visit the NFC North which was named after the not very popular motion picture North. It was a poor business move, but the division stores four veteran football franchises and that evens things out.

NFC North

Chicago Bears – WR Kevin White