Jemele Hill Called Her Donald Trump Twitter Controversy A ‘Lesson Learned’

09.27.17 43 mins ago

The sports world has passed the Jemele Hill story by for a much bigger controversy sparked by Donald Trump, but Hill herself is still dealing with the fallout of the White House calling for her job.

The ESPN broadcaster and journalist wrote an article for The Undefeated explaining her view of the controversy she started when she tweeted that Donald Trump is a “bigot” and “white supremacist” earlier this month. The tweets drew ire from the president and some in the media that accused ESPN of being a liberal company that had a double standard for employees who were seen as liberal.

Part apology and part explanation, Hill writes that the incident is a “lesson learned” for her. Hill said she cried in her meeting with ESPN president John Skipper because she “felt like I had let him and my colleagues down.”

