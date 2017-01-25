Amazon

There are a lot of good TV shows on Amazon Prime, but increasingly the streaming service’s original programming has been as good as much of its licensed programming as it expands its library of original content. It doesn’t have quite the breadth of Netflix, but there’s hardly a miss among its original series. If you’re trying to figure out exactly which original show to watch next on Amazon, here’s a great place to start with a look at the 10 best Prime original series right now.

10. The Man in the High Castle (2 seasons)

Amazon

Loosely based on Phillip K. Dick’s 1962 novel of the same name, The Man in the High Castle is set in an alternative, dystopian world where Germany and Japan won World War II. The East Coast is occupied by the Nazis, and the West Coast is occupied by the Imperial Japan, and there’s a no man’s land in between. Executive produced by Ridley Scott and Frank Spotnitz (The X-Files), the series sees various characters working to form a resistance against their occupation by collecting mysterious, forbidden newsreels that show the alternate history in which the Allies won the war in an effort to reveal a larger truth about how the world should be.

Alexa Davalos’ character may suffer from weak-lead syndrome, but Rufus Sewell’s Nazi leader makes up for it (as does the too brief appearances of Stephen Root, who plays the Man in High Castle in the second season). A dark exploration of what it means to be American, The Man in the High Castle is tense and violent enough to keep viewers watching but never fully invested. The series, especially in its second season (following Spotnitz’s departure as showrunner) tends to drag in the middle and it never fully utilizes the sci-fi tools at its disposal. However, it has just enough going for it to tease our curiosity and successfully string us along from one episode to the next.

9. Bosch (2 seasons)

Amazon

Buoyed by a strong performance from its lead, Titus Welliver, Bosch isn’t breaking any new ground, but it is very good television if you’re into the pace and formula of police procedurals but more interested in a longer story arc. Essentially, Bosch does what The Killing attempted to do for AMC, which is to tell the story of one man’s pursuit of a serial killer (Jason Gedrick in the first season) while fighting police corruption in his own department, as well as a civil case hanging over his head for shooting an unarmed man.

Based on the crime novels of Michael Connelly, Bosch a solid show, but don’t expect too much depth or any exciting twists along the way. It’s well-plotted, efficient, old-school storytelling, essentially a citified version of Longmire, and that isn’t an insult.