Chili’s Makes ‘The Office’ Fans Very Happy By Lifting Their Ban On Pam Halpert After 11 Years

02.08.17

After 11 years and one attempted spin-off, fans of The Office can find a little closure for one member of the Dunder Mifflin team and one of the nation’s finest eating establishments. Chili’s has decided to lift their ban on Pam Beesly Halpert and right a wrong that happened all those years ago during the “greatest Dundies ever.”

It all kicked off thanks to this tweet by Jenna Fischer on Monday:

Clearly, Chili’s is going to notice, especially since you know how tight their security is. It’s Chili’s, not some hole in the wall like Denny’s. But surprisingly, the restaurant was cool with it and referenced one of the lines from the show:

