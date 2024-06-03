All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Cardi B stoke the fires of a feud and Fred Again.. make some new friends. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

GloRilla — “Wanna Be (Remix) Feat. Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B Now that Drake v. Kendrick Lamar appears to be just about done, a new hip-hop beef is stepping up to take its place: Last week, Cardi B hopped on a much-anticipated remix of GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” and clearly had a bone to pick with BIA. Normani — “Candy Paint” Fans have been waiting for Normani’s debut album so long that it’s become a bit of a joke. Well, Dopamine is finally coming and “Candy Paint” is an enticing taste, an endlessly rhythmic and catchy tune.

Fred Again.., Anderson .Paak, and Chika — “Places To Be” Fred Again.. increasing his star power and gaining the clout to access more and more collaborators is a great thing. He proved that last week on “Places To Be,” which sees him teaming up with Anderson .Paak and Chika on a kinetic, summer-ready banger. Roddy Ricch — “Survivors Remorse” Former Uproxx cover star announced the launch of a new era last week, and he followed that dispatch up with “Survivors Remorse.” It’s a reflective song that seems him getting vulnerable about fame, loss, and more.

Polo G — “Angels In The Sky” Hood Poet has been a long time coming: The Polo G project was initially set for 2023 but ended up getting delayed and has still yet to surface. Whatever the case, the rollout continued last week with “Angels In The Sky,” which comes with a reflective video (in a time when impatient fans would prefer he spend more time looking ahead). Kehlani — “Next 2 U” Later this month, we’ll have Crash, a new album from Kehlani. The artist offered a slice of it last week with “Next 2 U,” a dynamic tune on which Kehlani sings about an intense love.

Charli XCX, Robyn, and Yung Lean — “The 360 Remix With Robyn And Yung Lean” Charli XCX went on a tour of Sweden’s diverse musical landscape for her new remix of “360”: The revamped track features pop icon Robyn and hip-hop favorite Yung Lean, with both artists representing the pop-leaning and alternative-focused dimensions Charli has oscillated between lately. The Marías — “Echo” The Marías leaned into an aquatic theme on their new album Submarine, and that can be heard on “Echo.” There’s definitely an underwater quality to it, but the lyrical vulnerability does anything but drown.