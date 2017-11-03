CBS

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has dropped a pre-taped interview segment with Jeremy Piven following sexual harassment allegations levelled at the actor.

Piven, who has “unequivocally” denied allegations that he groped reality star Ariane Bellamar on multiple occasions, had recorded an interview segment with Colbert on Monday slated to be broadcast on Friday’s edition of the program. Variety reports that the Late Show has elected to cut that portion from its broadcast due to the harassment claim that has surfaced.

“Since we were unable to address recent developments in that interview, we are replacing that segment with a new guest,” said a CBS spokesperson in correspondence with Variety.

CBS (which airs Piven’s new series Wisdom of the Crowd) says they are aware of the serious allegations attached to Piven and are looking into the matter. HBO, the pay cable network that aired Entourage, also released a statement in relation to Piven stressing that they have no tolerance policy in relation to harassment. Bellamar alleges she was assaulted by Piven on the set of Entourage.

Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the 🛋 without asking?? — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set. #MeToo @AriMelber @CNN https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

The decision to scrap the Piven interview comes following a wave of women coming forward with their candid stories of being harassed, assaulted and mistreated, sparked in part by the avalanche of serious allegations levelled at Harvey Weinstein. Will the axed Late Show segment lead to changes in which guests make the talk show rounds? We’ll likely have our answer in six months or so.

