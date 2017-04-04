‘Daria’ Co-Creator Explains What The Characters Would Be Doing Now

MTV

MTV’s ’90s classic Daria may not have gotten that rumored revival — we’d settle for the live-action movie starring Aubrey Plaza — but old episodes are still played on TV twenty years after the show’s premiere in 1997. Entertainment Weekly caught up with show co-creator Susie Lewis and character designer Karen Disher to ask them where they think the characters are now, twenty years after the Beavis And Butthead spin-off’s first episode. Disher even drew some of the characters’ current look: