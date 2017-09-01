HBO

Spoilers ahead. Stop reading here if you don’t want to hear about how Jon Snow (née Aegon Targaryen) and his aunt Daenerys Targaryen had torrid boat sex on the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones. People had mixed reactions to the inevitable Targaryen incest party (it’s what Targaryens do), especially since the show juxtaposed the sex scene with the scene of Bran revealing Jon’s real name, an added reminder that he’s Dany’s nephew:

When youve been waiting for Dany&Jon to get together and it finally happens-as Bran narrates the story of how theyre related. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ayxwY3EKpY — Alyssa Doyle Labare (@lysslabare) August 28, 2017

Awkward. And it could get more awkward if (more like “when”) Dany gets pregnant despite her belief that she’s infertile. The Targaryens are an incestuous bunch, preferring to keep their bloodline “pure” by doing the exact opposite of what would help prevent genetic defects. Their inbreeding coefficients (the degree to which their DNA overlaps due to incest) tend to be high. Daenerys, for example, has an inbreeding coefficient of 37.5%. For comparison, here is someone with an inbreeding coefficient of 25.4%, Charles II of Spain, the profoundly disabled final member of the Spanish Hapsburgs: