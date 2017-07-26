‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets A Standard For Devotion With Jorah’s Letter To Daenerys

#Daenerys Targaryen #HBO #Game of Thrones
07.26.17 1 min ago

HBO

The behind the scenes team at Game Of Thrones released a bunch of the letters and documents we saw in the second episode of season 7, giving us a clear look at Sam’s cure for Jorah’s grey scale and other little trinkets. You could practically cure it yourself, but you’ll likely be too busy crying over something else from the episode.

Before Sam can return to give Jorah some hope for a cure, he’s relegated that he’s at the end of the road and decides to write one final letter. It’s to Daenerys, of course, and informs of her the bad news while also showing that his devotion to her has never wavered:

HBO

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daenerys Targaryen#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSDaenerys Targaryengame of thronesHBOJORAH MORMONT

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 10 hours ago 2 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 12 hours ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 day ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 1 week ago 22 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP