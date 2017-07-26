HBO

The behind the scenes team at Game Of Thrones released a bunch of the letters and documents we saw in the second episode of season 7, giving us a clear look at Sam’s cure for Jorah’s grey scale and other little trinkets. You could practically cure it yourself, but you’ll likely be too busy crying over something else from the episode.

Before Sam can return to give Jorah some hope for a cure, he’s relegated that he’s at the end of the road and decides to write one final letter. It’s to Daenerys, of course, and informs of her the bad news while also showing that his devotion to her has never wavered: