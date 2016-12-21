Game Of Thrones Season 7: What We Know So Far

HBO Is Setting Fire To 2016 With A Massive ‘Game Of Thrones’ Marathon

12.21.16 1 day ago
Every episode of Game of Thrones is available through HBO Now, HBO Go, DVD, and Blu-Ray (also, illegal downloading, although please don’t do that). But walking across the living room to find the Xbox controller or unwieldy boxset takes a lot of effort. Sometimes (all the time), you just want to relax on the couch, watch dragons burn some stuff, and wonder where the last eight hours went. HBO has processed your request and done something about it: HBO 2 will air one season of Game of Thrones a day from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31.

Nothing says a new year like wine and wanton destruction.

The marathon kicks off on the 26th at noon EST with “Winter Is Coming,” and ends on the 31st at 8:30 p.m. with “The Winds of Winter.” (The full schedule can be found here.) It’s the most Thrones on HBO viewers can expect until summer 2017, when the series returns for season seven. It’s unlikely that any new footage will debut during the marathon, so you’ll have to make due with that brief look of Sansa in the snow and Arya on a horse — as well as rumors of a certain Bowl and the return of everyone’s favorite characters — for now.

Here’s a teaser.

