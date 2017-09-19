Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Game of Thrones season 7 provided quite an arc for sisters Arya and Sansa Stark. They had a much-anticipated reunion in Winterfell during episode 4, but Littlefinger soon sowed discord by tipping off Ayra about a letter Sansa had to write. At first, it looked like it would turn them against each other.

Everyone: Sansa should be the Queen of Winterfell. Arya: WHAT ABOUT HER EMAILS?!?!#GameOfThrones — Dante Martinez (@Dante_M) August 21, 2017

But all was revealed in the season finale, when Sansa and Arya surprised Littlefinger with their misdirection and gave everyone the comeuppance they’ve been craving since season 1. Despite all the tension between the two characters, in real life Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner are good friends, as seen in the behind the scenes footage above.

HBO released the footage in their “Game Revealed” series, the previous episode of which delved into the sparring session between Arya and Brienne. This newest episode, subtitled “Home Sweet Home,” shows Williams and Turner goofing around on set, taking Bran’s wheelchair for a spin and almost kissing during a tense scene. All of which probably helped inject some levity into a difficult story arc. “As I read the progression of the season, I knew it wasn’t going to be all fun and games on set,” Williams said. “But, to have Sophie around on set again has just been the best.”