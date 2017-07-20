How Good Is Game Of Thrones, Really? | Ask Alan

New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Stills Show The Winterfell Crypts, A Sand Snake In Dragonstone And Other Revelations

07.19.17 1 hour ago

With the first episode of season seven out of the way, Game of Thrones is through with the catching up and foundation-laying for the season. The pieces are in place and now the players of the great game are contemplating their next move. Episode one ended with Dany in full “getting to work mode,” eschewing the Dragonstone throne for the strategy room from which she’ll plot her takeover of Westeros, and now we see that Varys has come through and gathered the Sand Snakes who have shown up to aid Dany and avenge so many of their kin (so many).

The above image shows Arya Stark in a northern town, clearly somewhere near The Twins after clearing out the entirety of House Frey. What is she looking at? (Hopefully, her direwolf following her.)

In this image from episode two, we see Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Sand, but where is Lady Olenna Tyrell?

