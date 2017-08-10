Getty Image

As The Daily Show alum and The Incredible Jessica James star Jessica Williams put it on Twitter, “NOT A DRILL. THIS IS HAPPENING!!!” Her podcast with Broad City consultant and fellow comedian Phoebe Robinson, 2 Dope Queens, is coming to HBO sometime next year. Though a strictly audio-based show with occasional live performances and recordings, Queens‘ arrival at HBO will include video — specifically four hour-long specials’ worth — though the precise format and nature of its television debut remains a mystery.

“Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson prove you can be hilarious and socially conscious at the same time,” HBO Programming President Casey Bloys said in a press release. “We’re looking forward to bringing these very funny, talented women and their unique points of view to the HBO audience.” Admitted Game of Thrones fan Williams added, “We are so stoked to be partnering with HBO for these specials. Excited to add a couple more Khaleesis to the network.”

Robinson, unsurprisingly, couldn’t agree more. “2 Dope Queens and HBO going half on a TV baby? A dream come true!” she said in a statement. “The work wife and I are beyond thrilled that the formula we’ve perfected over the past four seasons of doing the podcast (Ignorance x Cocoa Butter + Comedic Honesty) is being brought to this network.” Considering HBO’s renewed commitment to producing great comedy — including Jon Stewart’s first new special in 21 years, the return of Def Comedy, and George Lopez’s upcoming special — the addition of 2 Dope Queens is an obvious win.