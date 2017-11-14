It is Jimmy Kimmel’s 50th birthday and several of his best celebrity friends spent his show on Monday dropping in to wish him the best. He already got the Mean Tweets treatment from a bunch of his favorites, but Ben Affleck and J.J. Abrams brought the best treat for Kimmel based on a comic he drew as a kid. Not only does it continue Kimmel’s feud with Matt Damon by casting him as the villain of the story, but it also brings tons of star power to the adaptation to counter Damon’s evil — who gets a few jabs in against the real Kimmel in the process.

ABC

Ben Affleck is Muscle Man and he has to bring together his team to combat the evil Dr. Bolt before he can “literally destroy the Earth.” Joining Affleck is Zach Galifianakis, Billy Crudup, Shaq, Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm, Ty Burrell, and Cousin Sal. They look ridiculous, but what can you expect from a kid who grows up to be a weird talk show host.