Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, And More Team To Bring Jimmy Kimmel’s Superteam To Life In The ‘Terrific Ten’ Trailer

#Matt Damon #Ben Affleck #Jimmy Kimmel
11.14.17 34 mins ago

It is Jimmy Kimmel’s 50th birthday and several of his best celebrity friends spent his show on Monday dropping in to wish him the best. He already got the Mean Tweets treatment from a bunch of his favorites, but Ben Affleck and J.J. Abrams brought the best treat for Kimmel based on a comic he drew as a kid. Not only does it continue Kimmel’s feud with Matt Damon by casting him as the villain of the story, but it also brings tons of star power to the adaptation to counter Damon’s evil — who gets a few jabs in against the real Kimmel in the process.

ABC

Ben Affleck is Muscle Man and he has to bring together his team to combat the evil Dr. Bolt before he can “literally destroy the Earth.” Joining Affleck is Zach Galifianakis, Billy Crudup, Shaq, Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm, Ty Burrell, and Cousin Sal. They look ridiculous, but what can you expect from a kid who grows up to be a weird talk show host.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Matt Damon#Ben Affleck#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSBEN AFFLECKgeorge clooneyjimmy kimmelmatt damon

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP